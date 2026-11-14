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FC3 Fall Arts & Crafts Festival Set for Saturday in Palm Coast’s Town Center
By Danielle Anderson,12 days ago
PALM COAST, Fla. — Make a holiday ornament, join a drum circle and stick around for s’mores at sunset. The Flagler County Cultural Council (FC3) invites families to the 2026 Fall Arts & Crafts Festival on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Central Park at Town Center in Palm Coast. Admission is free and the festival is open to the public.
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