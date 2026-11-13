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LBJ Elementary hosts World Kindness Day Rally with HEB and The Kindness Campaign
By Danny Barrera,11 days ago
(David Gomez, AiNews Anchor-DRB Media Communications Digital News) This is DRB Media Communications Digital News. LBJ Elementary to hosts World Kindness Day Rally with H-E-B and The Kindness Campaign. Danny Barrera has the story. LBJ Elementary, H-E-B, and The Kindness Campaign joined together to host a World Kindness Day Rally,...