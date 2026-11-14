undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg reveals two-word mantra key to his NBA journey
By Angelina Martin,12 days ago
Yaxel Lendeborg's NBA journey has been anything but ordinary for the Warriors rookie. From a hidden gem playing at junior college to a college star for Michigan, and now, an NBA Rookie of the Year candidate as Golden State's No. 11 overall draft pick, Lendeborg suddenly finds himself as the future face of the franchise, as declared by Warriors teammate Draymond Green.