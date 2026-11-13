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Christmas Crack Cupcakes with Peanut Butter Buttercream
7 days ago
If you love the combination of chocolate and peanut butter, these Christmas Crack Cupcakes are going to be your new favorite holiday treat!. These cupcakes start with a rich chocolate cupcake, topped with a generous swirl of creamy peanut butter buttercream and finished with chunks of homemade Christmas crack. They’re chocolatey, buttery, crunchy, and have the perfect combination of sweet and salty flavors!