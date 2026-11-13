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Leesburg man allegedly shoplifts $41 worth of Twisted Tea from Circle K
By Jordyn Pennington,7 days ago
A Leesburg man was arrested for theft after allegedly shoplifting two packs of Twisted Tea from Circle K. A deputy responded to Circle K, located at 5182 E Silver Springs Blvd., Silver Springs, for a theft involving 25-year-old Craig Allen Masters at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.
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