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Boyfriend reports inmate at Lake County Jail for frequent calls
By Jordyn Pennington,8 days ago
A Fruitland Park man was charged with violating a no-contact order after calling his boyfriend several times from jail. Michael Elijah Worrell, 25, was arrested on the morning of Oct. 23 for a warrant charging him with domestic battery and written threats to kill or cause bodily harm (dating violence) against his on-and-off boyfriend. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and has remained there without bond.
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