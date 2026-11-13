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Washington County Transit Launches “Thankful Travels – Can the Fare!” Holiday Food Drive
8 days ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD (November 13, 2026) – In the spirit of Thanksgiving, the Washington County Transit Department (WCT) will host its annual holiday food drive, “Thankful Travels – Can the Fare!,” from November 16 through November 21, 2026. The campaign encourages passengers to support local families experiencing food insecurity by donating canned goods and other nonperishable food items in exchange for complimentary transportation.
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