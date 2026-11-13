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Minnesota Golden Gophers vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Odds and Predictions
By Ezra Bernstein,9 days ago
The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look to score a road victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Minnesota has established itself as one of the better unranked teams in the nation, scoring victories over Washington, Michigan, and Iowa. Even the team's losses have been good, with recent defeats to Indiana and UCLA highlighting a resume of moral victories. Penn State does not have many bad losses on its record either, and its recent play has spurred a couple of victories in a row, including a nail-biting win over Washington last time out. With a semi-soft schedule, the Nittany Lions could reasonably end the year with five consecutive victories.