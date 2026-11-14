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Nationwide ground stop lifted, FAA says; DHS Sec. Mullin addresses ground stop in presser
By Meg Richards,12 days ago
(WPDE) — The FAA said the nationwide ground stop is over after more than four hours, ABC News reports. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin addressed reporters in the White House Briefing Room regarding the FAA ground stop. Duffy said the FAA communication control center...