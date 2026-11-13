undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Senate Panel Proposes Extending State Medical Marijuana Protections Without House Anti-Rescheduling Provision
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,11 days ago
It is a committee proposal in a draft spending bill — not enacted law — and the panel has not yet scheduled votes on it. The Senate Appropriations Committee is proposing to extend a long-standing federal protection for state medical marijuana programs, while declining to adopt a House proposal that would block federal officials from advancing cannabis rescheduling. The language appears in the Fiscal Year 2027 Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies (CJS) spending bill the committee posted on Thursday. The status of the measure needs to be stated exactly: it is a panel proposal contained in a draft appropriations bill. The committee has not yet scheduled votes on any of the measures, nothing in it has passed Congress, and nothing in it has been enacted into law.