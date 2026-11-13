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Snoh Aalegra – Supernova
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,11 days ago
Snoh Aalegra has released the official video for ‘Supernova,’ taken from her new release Legendary Love, which is out now. Directed by Alfred Marroquin and produced by Somesuch Co, the visual carries a grainy, film-shot look as Aalegra moves through a busy city street, blending a fashion-forward wardrobe with the song’s dreamy R&B mood. ‘Supernova’ continues the world of Legendary Love with a cinematic treatment that puts Aalegra’s presence and the record’s atmosphere at the center of the frame from start to finish.