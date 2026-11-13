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Pennsylvania Op-Ed Argues Legalization Should Give Smaller Cannabis Businesses a Chance to Compete
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,11 days ago
An industry founder’s argument — and the unchanged legal reality that no adult-use law has passed — frame the state’s next debate. Pennsylvania’s long-running marijuana legalization debate gained a new voice this week, and it came from inside the industry. In an op-ed published by Marijuana Moment on November 13, Gabe Perlow of Tri-Mountain Pure argued that if Pennsylvania legalizes adult-use cannabis, the law should be designed so smaller businesses have a realistic chance to compete — not simply so the companies already operating in the state’s medical market can serve more customers. This article reports what Perlow argued, who he is, and where Pennsylvania law actually stands. On that last point, precision matters: no adult-use legalization bill has passed in Pennsylvania. What changed, in Perlow’s account and in other recent reporting, is the political arithmetic in Harrisburg — not the law.
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