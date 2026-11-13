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PlaqueBoyMax Crowns Matt Proxy Winner of Rising Star at The Belasco in Los Angeles
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,11 days ago
The three-day livestreamed music competition featured celebrity guests Wiz Khalifa, Lil Yachty, Coi Leray, Funny Marco, Rubi Rose, Ski Mask the Slump God and Stunna Girl and concluded with one emerging artist taking home the $25,000 grand prize and access to Red Bull’s music studio. GRAMMY-nominated producer, streamer and...