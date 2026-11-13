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Charity Gayle – Hark! The Herald Angels Sing
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,11 days ago
Charity Gayle has released the official music video for ‘Hark! The Herald Angels Sing,’ her rendition of the classic Christmas carol from the album His Name Shall Be. Filmed in a warm, candlelit worship setting with Christmas trees lining the stage, the video captures Gayle leading the song live with her band and fellow vocalists as the congregation joins in. Released under Blue Duck Records and The Fuel Music, the performance brings the timeless carol — written by Charles Wesley, Felix Mendelssohn and William H. Cummings — into a modern worship celebration.