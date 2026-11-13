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Offset – GMFU
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,11 days ago
Offset returns with GMFU, his new 18-track album, released November 12, 2026. The Atlanta rapper, best known as a member of Migos, continues to build out his solo catalog with a project that was originally scheduled for October 23 before moving to its November date. GMFU opens with ‘R4W,’ featuring Quavo, and Quavo returns alongside Loe Shimmy on ‘Why Not.’ Don Toliver appears on ‘Every Night,’ and the album’s guest list also includes Gunna, Tommy Richman, OsamaSon and ApolloRed1. Larissa Lambert features on the closing stretch with ‘Hating On Me,’ while the title track ‘GMFU’ anchors the back half of the sequence. The album follows Offset’s 2025 projects KIARI and Haunted by Fame and arrives as his first full-length release since those records. Across its 18 songs, GMFU keeps its focus on Offset’s solo run while bringing in a wide range of collaborators from across current hip-hop and R&B. The full album is available to stream below through the official player, with the complete tracklist presented in its released order, beginning with the Quavo-assisted opener and running through to the album’s final tracks.