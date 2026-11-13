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Mamdani Launches NYC Game Jam, a Two-Day Youth Video Game Design Competition With a Transit Twist
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,11 days ago
The mayor’s new competition asks young New Yorkers to design and build games — in Rockstar’s home city, days before GTA 6 arrives. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is launching a youth video game design competition this weekend, timed to one of the biggest entertainment releases of the year. According to an exclusive report from Variety, Mamdani will debut the competition in the headquarter city of Grand Theft Auto VI developer Rockstar Games, just ahead of that game’s November 19 release. Launching Saturday, the event — called the NYC Game Jam — is a two-day competition in which young New Yorkers design and build video games. Per Variety’s report, the competition carries a transit twist, a theme that connects the design challenge to the systems New Yorkers use to move around their city every day.