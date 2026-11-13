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Pamela Anderson and Her Son Dylan Team Up for Sonsie’s Whimsical Holiday Campaign
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,11 days ago
Their 83-second stop-motion film took eight months, 23 people and 1,668 hand-shot frames — and not a single frame of AI. Pamela Anderson’s garden has always been more than a garden. The sprawling property at her Vancouver Island home is the inspiration behind Sonsie, the skincare brand she took majority ownership of in 2024, and it is now the setting of the brand’s first holiday campaign — an 83-second stop-motion and live-action short film, made entirely by hand, in which Anderson and her son Dylan Jagger Lee ask a small question with a beautiful answer: where does the garden go when winter comes?