undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Donovan Mitchell Urges Cavs Not to 'Overreact to S--t' Despite Early-Season Inconsistency
By Doric Sam,9 days ago
"People tend to forget those things," he said. "That how many teams were like, 'Oh, it should be this. This guy needs to be traded. He needs to be fired.' All these f--king things that happen in a lot of championship organizations right before… (snapped his fingers) I'm not saying we're guaranteed to win, but it's just how it's been. So we can't sit here and overreact to s--t just because everybody else thinks you should."