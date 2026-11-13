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Alternative Treatment for Kidney Failure Could Replace Dialysis in Older Patients
By Brian G. Morreale,7 days ago
Dialysis is the treatment employed to filter waste products out of the blood when kidneys cannot function properly. A common form of dialysis includes hemodialysis, which draws blood from the patient and filters it through a dialyzer or “artificial kidney”. The processed blood is then reinfused into the patient. Another approach to filter the blood is by using the peritoneal membrane by placing a catheter in the abdominal cavity. This technique is known as “peritoneal dialysis” and can be done more often and at home. Dialysis is needed when patients progress to Stage 5 kidney disease and their kidney function drops below 15%. At this stage, kidney transplants are necessary to improve quality of life and get off of dialysis. Unfortunately, the list for kidney donations is long with patients waiting years for a donor. Scientists are currently trying to find ways to improve therapy for kidney failure and provide alternative options.