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Virgin River Renewed For Season 9, Becoming Netflix’s Longest-Running Scripted Drama
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,11 days ago
The little romance that could has outlasted every drama Netflix has ever made — and it is still two seasons ahead of its own audience. Netflix has renewed Virgin River for a ninth season, the streamer announced Friday, November 13 — a renewal that makes the small-town romance the longest-running original scripted drama series in Netflix history by number of seasons. The announcement, first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, arrived months before the show’s eighth season has even premiered, and it came with a set of viewing numbers that explain why Netflix keeps saying yes: across its seven released seasons, Virgin River has now passed half a billion views.