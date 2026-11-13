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2 Chainz – Situation
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,11 days ago
2 Chainz has released the official video for ‘Situation,’ his new single featuring Big Sean, Erykah Badu and Aasher Saintt, which is out now. Shot in striking black and white, the visual puts 2 Chainz front and center in a nighttime setting, matching the record’s smooth, star-powered lineup. With Big Sean and Erykah Badu among the featured voices, ‘Situation’ pairs veteran presence with a polished finish, adding a high-profile collaboration to 2 Chainz’s catalog as the single begins its run across platforms and playlists.