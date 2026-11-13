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Zelda Was in Dire Straits Before Breath of the Wild, Former Nintendo Marketing Leads Say
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,11 days ago
Two marketers who were inside Nintendo at the time say the series was losing its audience — and the sales numbers back them up. The Legend of Zelda is, today, one of the safest names in games: a series whose newest remake can sell five million copies in four days. According to two people who worked on the brand when things looked very different, that strength is easy to take for granted — because before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild arrived in 2017, the series was, in their words, in dire straits. Kit Ellis and Krysta Yang, former Nintendo of America marketing leads who now host the Kit & Krysta Podcast, revisited that period on the latest episode of their show this week, and their account is blunt: the fan base was shrinking, new players were not coming in, and Nintendo knew it.