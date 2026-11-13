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Prima Facie Arrives In Cinemas As Cynthia Erivo Takes The Stand
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,11 days ago
Suzie Miller’s stage phenomenon becomes a film — and critics agree on Erivo, if not on everything around her. Few stage plays of the last decade arrive on screen carrying the kind of weight Prima Facie carries. Suzie Miller’s one-woman legal drama premiered at the Stables Theatre in Sydney in 2019, became a sensation in London’s West End in 2022 — where Jodie Comer won the Olivier Award for Best Actress and the production took Best New Play — and then moved to Broadway, where Comer won the Tony Award as well. Now the film adaptation, directed by Susanna White and starring Cynthia Erivo, has opened in cinemas, and its reception tells a consistent story across almost every review: the argument at the heart of the play still lands, Erivo’s performance commands respect, and the translation from a single voice on a stage to a full ensemble on screen is where critics divide.