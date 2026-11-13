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Belly Gang Kushington – GOOD DOPE SELL ITSELF
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,11 days ago
Belly Gang Kushington releases Good Dope Sell Itself, a new 12-track album out November 13, 2026 through LVRN Records. The Atlanta rapper’s project brings together a notable guest list across its dozen songs. 21 Savage joins him on ‘WTF GOIN,’ while Summer Walker and Wale appear together on ‘Bonnet.’ The album’s features also include YKNIECE and YFN Lucci, giving the tracklist a strong Atlanta and R&B presence alongside Kushington’s own verses. Good Dope Sell Itself arrives through LVRN Records, the Atlanta label home to a roster of hip-hop and R&B acts, and it stands as a full-length statement built around collaborations with some of the city’s most recognized voices. With 21 Savage, Summer Walker, Wale and YFN Lucci all on the guest list, the project pairs Kushington with established names while keeping him at the center of all 12 tracks. The complete album is available to stream below through the official player, presented in its full released order so listeners can hear the whole record, including the 21 Savage and Summer Walker collaborations, exactly as it arrived on release day.