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Snoh Aalegra – Legendary Love
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,11 days ago
Snoh Aalegra returns with Legendary Love, a 13-track album released November 13, 2026 through her own Feels Run Free imprint with distribution by Stem. The record is her first studio album since Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies in 2021, ending a wait of more than four years for a new full-length. Written and recorded over two and a half years, the album was previewed by the singles ‘Karma,’ ‘I Love You’ and ‘Just Friends,’ which appear as the third, second and seventh tracks. The tracklist opens with ‘Run Free’ and continues through ‘Danger,’ ‘This That’ and ‘Repair’ before moving into its second half with ‘Warmest Shade Of Blue,’ ‘Timeless,’ ‘Nothing Compares’ and ‘Supernova.’ The title track ‘Legendary Love’ arrives near the end of the sequence, and the album closes with ‘Greatest Of All Time.’ Apple Music presents the album as an intimate reflection on love in its many forms across its 13 songs. Legendary Love is streaming in full below through the official player, so listeners can hear the complete record in the order Snoh Aalegra released it.