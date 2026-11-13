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Repurposing AI tool to reveal mitochondrial protein functions
By Amy Bounds,4 days ago
Although mitochondria are key cellular signaling and energy-producing compartments, 10 percent of mitochondrial proteins have unknown functions. To begin identifying related molecular pathways for these unknown proteins, researchers at Texas A&M and Washington University in St. Louis repurposed an AI protein-folding tool to identify potential mitochondrial protein interactors. Mitochondrial dysfunction...