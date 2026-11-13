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Zinoleesky – Omo Ologo
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,11 days ago
Zinoleesky has released the official video for his new single ‘Omo Ologo,’ out now through his official YouTube channel. The Nigerian Afrobeats singer delivers the record with a bold, high-energy visual that places him front and center, matching the confidence of the song itself. ‘Omo Ologo’ adds another official release to a catalog that has made Zinoleesky one of the most recognizable young voices in Afrobeats, and the new video gives fans the full visual treatment for the single, available to stream and watch now on his official channel.