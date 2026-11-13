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Johnny Depp’s Ebenezer Opens With $1.5 Million In Previews As Comeback Weekend Begins
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,11 days ago
Paramount’s gothic Christmas Carol puts Depp back in a major studio lead for the first time in nearly eight years. Johnny Depp’s return to headlining a major studio film is officially underway. Ebenezer, Paramount Pictures’ horror-tinged reimagining of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, pulled in $1.5 million from preview screenings, according to Variety’s box office report — a modest figure by blockbuster standards, but one that lands close to what trackers expected from the film, and one that sets up a weekend the industry is watching as a genuine test of Depp’s drawing power.