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Winter Weather Outlook: What Should RMU Students Expect This Winter Season
By Gabriel Davis,12 days ago
As temperatures drop and the weather forecast calls for snow, that means winter is upon us, as is the winter outlook for this season. The NOAA outlook says that this will be a milder and warmer-than-normal season for the Pittsburgh Area; this is influenced by an active El Niño pattern. It is also expected that snowfall will be at least hovering around 36 inches, which indicates that fewer high-impact, major plowable snowstorms could be possible during the season.