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Boldy James – Bentayga Genesis
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,11 days ago
Boldy James teams with producer Roger L. Goodman for Bentayga Genesis, a new 12-track album released November 13, 2026 on Royal House Records. The Detroit rapper announced the project on October 29 and previewed it with the single ‘Love Me Now,’ which opens the album after arriving on October 23. Bentayga Genesis runs 12 songs in about 34 minutes, with Goodman producing the full project. Payroll Giovanni features on ‘Only You,’ Dave Hill appears on ‘Doberman Pincerman,’ and G.T. joins on ‘New Boston.’ Further along the tracklist, Icewear Vezzo and Sada Baby feature together on ’50 Summers,’ and the album closes with ‘Sunshine.’ The record is Boldy and Goodman’s second full-length together on Royal House, following Permanent Ink, their 13-song album from January 2025. It adds another entry to a prolific run for Boldy James, who has made producer-led collaborative albums a central part of his catalog. The complete album is available below through the official streaming player, in its full released sequence from ‘Love Me Now’ through the closing track.