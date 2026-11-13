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GTA 6’s Macca & Friends Is a Whole Animated TV Series You Can Watch In-Game
By Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson,11 days ago
Rockstar built an original cartoon for Leonida’s TV dial, and players never have to leave the game to watch it. With less than a week to go before Grand Theft Auto VI launches, Rockstar Games is showing off one of the strangest and most telling details in the whole game: a complete animated television series that exists inside it. The show is called Macca & Friends, and it follows Macca the Gator and his wetland friends as they get into mischief across the state of Leonida, the Florida-inspired setting of GTA 6. A first teaser trailer for the series arrived on November 13, revealed exclusively through DiscussingFilm, and Rockstar is treating the cartoon exactly the way a network would treat a real premiere — because inside the game, that is what it is.