undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Select Player Capsules from the 2026 Orlando UFL Showcase (part one)
10 days ago
The UFL's parade of Showcases made a stop at Celebration High School in Kissimmee, Florida, just outside Orlando, on Sunday, November 8. Nearly 200 players participated in the offensive and defensive sessions, under the watchful eye of UFL head coaches Ricky Proehl (St. Louis Battlehawks) and Shannon Harris (D.C. Defenders), as well as UFL scouts Rick Mueller and Patrick Austin. There was also an IFL presence with Tulsa Oilers head coach Marvin Jones and Savannah Leprechauns assistant general manager Anthony Tanza. Observing on behalf of the Orlando Storm were the team's Minority Coaching Fellows, Carl White and Marlando Stiles, who coach at nearby high schools.