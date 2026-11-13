undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Meade County receives tentative approval from KHSAA to return to the 5th Region, 17th District
9 days ago
At the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) Board of Control meeting on November 12, the Meade County School District received tentative approval to move its athletic teams back to the 5th Region from the 3rd Region. The Board directed "KHSAA staff to distribute the proposal to member schools for feedback before final consideration in January."
1