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The Fairfax Girl Exclusive First Look: Torus Bagels in Ashburn
By stephanie,8 days ago
A new bagel shop will open later this month in Ashburn, but these aren’t your typical baked goods. Torus Bagels, located at 44110 Ashburn Village Boulevard, Suite 134, specializes in sourdough bagels + English muffins. Owners Ed + Christina Wang, both NOVA natives, were inspired to start the business after their in-home experiments with making bagels became popular among friends + family. The Fairfax Girl got an exclusive first look at the space, which will open later this month. Read on for more about Torus Bagels, opening soon in Ashburn.
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