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Kevin Jonas Gets Zoning Approval for New Denville Pilates + Wellness Studio
By Ashtyn Asay,9 days ago
Kevin Jonas is bringing a little more Pilates and wellness to downtown Denville. He testified at the Denville Zoning Board meeting on November 4th about plans to open Djore Studios at 21–25 Bloomfield Avenue. The proposed boutique studio would offer reformer and mat Pilates classes, personal training, massage services, a sauna, and red-light therapy. The project would transform a vacant, one-story commercial space that Kevin said has been sitting empty for about two years. The board unanimously approved the application, giving the project the green light to move forward. Here’s what we know about this new pilates + wellness studio.