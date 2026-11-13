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Washington Commanders QB Sam Hartman is the Next Bachelor
By The Fairfax Girl Team,10 days ago
Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman has been announced as the star of Season 30 of The Bachelor. The reality dating series features 30 contestants vying for the heart of the star and is known for its weekly rose ceremonies (aka eliminations), extravagant dates, and drama-filled proposals and breakups. Sam has been a part of the Washington Commanders organization since 2024 and was a star player in college at Wake Forest. Sam will be the first star to come from outside the franchise. Read on for everything to know about Sam Hartman, the next Bachelor, and his connections to Northern Virginia.