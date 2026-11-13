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Indiana to hold key financial aid award at current rates
By Indiana Capital Chronicle,9 days ago
Indiana’s primary need-based college scholarship will maintain the same award schedule for the third consecutive school year, while several other popular scholarships are under review. The Indiana Commission for Higher Education voted Thursday to freeze the Frank O’Bannon Grants award schedule at current rates for the 2027-28 school year,...