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Injury Report, Week 10 at Cardinals: Steve Avila and Terrance Ferguson ruled out; Trent McDuffie and Kam Curl questionable
By Stu Jackson,11 days ago
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Although Myles Garrett (knee/not injury related-rest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. (1:05 p.m. PT, CBS), head coach Sean McVay said Friday he expects the outside linebacker to play. "He's feeling good," McVay said...