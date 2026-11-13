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Healthcare Organizations to Congress: Include SOAR Act in End-of-Year Legislation
By Laurie Watanabe,9 days ago
More than 30 healthcare and advocacy organizations have sent a letter to Congressional leaders to ask them to include the Supplemental Oxygen Access Reform (SOAR) Act in end-of-year healthcare legislative packages that might be under consideration. The Nov. 10 letter was sent to Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.), Senate...