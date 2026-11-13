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CMS Publishes Competitive Bidding Licensure Guide, Announces Product Classification List Changes for Arm, Leg Braces
By Laurie Watanabe,9 days ago
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has posted a Round 2028 bidder licensure guide for durable medical equipment (DME) suppliers participating in Medicare’s competitive bidding program. CMS also updated a group of arm and leg brace product classifications. The agency’s Competitive Bidding Implementation Contractor (CBIC) said the...