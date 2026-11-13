undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
BetMGM Promo Code BROAD1500: Claim $1,500 Bonus for NBA, College Football (Nov. 13)
By Matt Modi,11 days ago
New users signing up with the BetMGM promo code BROAD150 in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets if that wager wins, while customers in every other legal state can use BetMGM promo code BROAD1500 to unlock one of two substantial offers based on their location. Bettors in Arizona, Colorado, Washington D.C., Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, and Maryland receive up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if their first bet loses, whereas users in Illinois, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia receive up to $1,000 back in bonus bets over their first 10 days. These welcome offers are directly applicable to an awesome weekend of NBA, NFL and NCAAF games.