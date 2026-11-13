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JNX puts more than twice the caffeine per scoop into The Curse Summoned
11 days ago
The Curse has squeezed a fair bit into a small scoop for well over a decade, and the compact formula is still the flagship supplement from the team at JNX Sports. The brand has taken that name into many other categories and products, including the world of stimulant-free pre-workouts with The Curse Stim-Free Pump. JNX’s latest effort pushes the energy side of the pre-workout experience with the fittingly named The Curse Summoned.