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Jocko puts real mini marshmallows in its Peppermint Hot Chocolate Protein Powder
12 days ago
Jocko Fuel already has an ongoing Mint Chocolate flavor for its signature Jocko Protein Powder, so it may come as a surprise that it’s visiting a similar sort of combination for Christmas. The brand from Jocko Willink has cooked up something for the holiday season specifically for its whey, casein, and egg-based protein supplement. The temporary extension says it all in its name with the familiar festive treat of Peppermint Hot Chocolate.