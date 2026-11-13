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The UroOnc Minute: The Role of Language in Cancer Care, With Jessica Rett, PhD
9 days ago
Jessica Rett, PhD, joins Adam B. Weiner, MD, to discuss how medical terminology and common metaphors shape patient understanding and communication in cancer care. In this episode of The UroOnc Minute, host Adam B. Weiner, MD, is joined by Jessica Rett, PhD, a professor of linguistics at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), to discuss how language can influence communication between urologists and patients with cancer. Drawing on their collaborative work, involving an upcoming essay in The Journal of Urology titled “Language as a Powerful ‘Influencer’ in Prostate Cancer,”1 Rett explores how seemingly familiar medical terms, diagnostic language, and common metaphors can shape patients' understanding of their diagnoses and treatment options.