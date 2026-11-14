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Muscle Sport dresses up Lean Whey in Black Tie Tiramisu for its massive Black Friday deal
11 days ago
When Muscle Sport first showed what it was bringing out for its Black Friday event, dubbed the Vault Black Tie Gala, the Christmas crowd was well taken care of with confirmation of Xmas Cookie Dough and Santa’s Cookie Crumble returning for Lean Whey. It was clear there was more to the Gala, and now the doors have opened for early sign-ups and VIPs, revealing a special edition flavor and the deal details.
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