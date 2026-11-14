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Clemson Basketball: Tigers Suffer Their First Loss as Their Second-Half Comeback Falls Short Against the Hoyas.
By Drew Schneider,12 days ago
After a dismal first half, Clemson’s frantic second-half comeback comes up short against Georgetown. It was a tale of two halves for the Clemson basketball team tonight. On the first chilly night of the fall, the Tigers’ first half matched the weather. After the teams traded buckets in the first seven minutes, Georgetown’s Jaland Low drilled a 3 to give the Hoyas a 17-14 lead with 13:42 left in the half. Clemson wouldn’t score again until a David Fuchs hook shot with 9:09 remaining made it 30-16. Not only did Clemson go ice cold on offense, but the defense also looked disinterested at best. Meanwhile, Georgetown was reliving John Thompson’s golden era, hitting every shot they launched at the rim. Basketball is a game of runs, and the Hoyas found themselves in the midst of an epic heater. When Clemson finally cleared their head and started playing basketball again, the score was 45-27 with 1:49 remaining in the half before Clemson hit a little run before halftime, giving the team the faintest whiff of momentum and making the score 47-32 heading into the break.
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