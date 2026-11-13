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Ambrose Completes Sale of Fully Leased Indianapolis Cold Storage Facility
By Jasmine Kilman,10 days ago
Ambrose has completed the sale of Building III at Mount Comfort Logistics Center, a ten-building, 437-acre modern industrial park located in the East industrial submarket of Indianapolis. The 297,769-square-foot facility is fully leased to a third-party logistics firm that specializes in cold storage. The buyer was a locally based private...
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