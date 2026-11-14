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Wildcatz’s Taylor Alves-Lopez named Mission’s top defensive player | All-PCAL girls flag football
By Juan Reyes,12 days ago
Opposing flag football coaches had a hard time accounting for Watsonville High senior Taylor Alves-Lopez anytime she stepped on the gridiron this past 2026 fall season. Not only was she blazing fast, but the Wildcat senior used her agility and swift movements to get past three, sometimes up to four, blockers to reach the quarterback.