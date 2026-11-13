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Paducah riverport receives $2.25 million in state funding
By Ben Overby,11 days ago
PADUCAH — Gov. Andy Beshear announced $15.1 million in investments toward public riverports through the Kentucky Public Riverport Construction and Maintenance program — including $2.25 million allocated to the Paducah-McCracken County Riverport Authority. The KPRCM award will fund four projects at the Paducah-McCracken riverport:. $1.25 million to build...