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Cherokee Nation celebrates transfer of mobile MRI unit to Vinita
11 days ago
VINITA, Okla. — Cherokee Nation leaders held a ribbon cutting Tuesday to celebrate the transfer of the tribe’s mobile MRI unit to the Vinita Health Center. The mobile MRI unit, which was purchased for the old Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah in 2022 for $2 million, moved to Vinita in October to shorten wait times for patients and to make it easier for patients to be seen and cared for without having to travel to Tahlequah or elsewhere for an MRI.